Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar

07 February 2022 02:05 IST

‘She has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions’

Tributes poured in for veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar from several quarters, including political leaders and members of the Tamil film fraternity, who hailed her as an icon and said her death had left an immense void.

The Chief Secretary informed all authorities across the State that, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India had decided that there will be two days’ State mourning from February 6 to 7 throughout the country. “The national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on those days of mourning,” he said.

Governor R.N. Ravi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late singer. “With a career spanning eight decades, she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

“In the history of Indian film music for the last six or seven decades, Lataji mesmerised the world with her divine voice,” music maestro Ilaiyaraaja said.

Reminiscing his association with the singer, music composer A.R. Rahman said she was not just a singer or an icon, but was a part of the consciousness of India. “I was so lucky to record a few songs and sing along with her,” he said.

Among the songs they had worked on together was the very popular ‘Lukka Chuppi’ from the film ‘Rang De Basanti’. Singer Chinmayi Sripada shared a photograph of the veteran singer clicking a picture of Mr. Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi from the time they were working on the film’s music.

“I don’t think too many people know now that she loved photography. She’s said to have had a pretty fantastic collection of professional cameras,” she recalled.

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam said the veteran singer had impressed everyone with her mellifluous voice, and offered his condolences.

TNCC president K.S. Alagari also offered his condolences.

“Her voice will continue to enthral future generations even after several centuries,” said MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

“it will be difficult to fill the vacuum left by her,” said the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.