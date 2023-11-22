Tributes pour in for eye surgeon S.S. Badrinath

November 22, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Tributes poured in from political leaders and doctors for Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath, who passed away on Tuesday.

Born on February 24, 1940 in Chennai (then Madras), he studied at P.S. High School in Mylapore, and later at Sri Ramakrishna Mission High School in T. Nagar. He completed his intermediate collegiate studies at Loyola College in 1957 and MBBS in 1962 from MMC, scoring the highest marks in ophthalmology in the university exam. He pursued his graduation in ophthalmology at the Grasslands Hospital, New York University Postgraduate Medical School and Brooklyn Eye and Ear Infirmary from 1963 to 1968.

“As a child, Dr. Badrinath observed blindness up close when one of his relatives, who was blind in both eyes, came to stay with his family. The helplessness of a person without eyesight became deep-rooted in the young child’s memory,” an excerpt from an article on the ophthalmologist read. Under the guidance of his spiritual mentors at the Sankara Mutt, Dr. Badrinath established the Sankara Nethralaya in 1978. The institution has since established centres across the country, besides one in the U.S.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a statement: “The importance of his service to the speciality of eye care can be understood from the huge donations made by the well-known jurist Nani Palkhivala, who gave away all his wealth to the institution. His demise is a huge loss to the field of medicine as he gave the gift of sight to countless people during his lifetime... My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The Raj Bhavan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Badrinath. He was the epitome of extraordinary vision, selfless service and compassion. Through #SankaraNethralaya, he touched the lives of millions of poor and the needy.. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti! - Governor Ravi”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a statement that Dr. Badrinath had established a hospital in Tamil Nadu and several other States. “He dedicated his skills for the benefit of society and struggled hard to ensure that lakhs of people could see. The free treatment he offered for the poor and needy is praiseworthy and admirable,” he added. AIADMK’s ousted coordinator O. Panneerselvam too condoled his death.

V. Mohan, founder of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said, Dr. Badrinath was his hero in the early stages of his medical career. “I was always impressed by his work, passion for excellence and ethics. Though a strict disciplinarian, he genuinely cared for his employees and students and encouraged them. He is one of the greatest retinal surgeons of India. Sankara Nethralaya, built by him is truly world class. Dr. Badrinath will be remembered for generations to come.”

Danseuse Padma Subrahmanyam said in a statement that a saga had ended with Dr. Badrinath’s physical departure. “I respectfully remember that I had the honour of taking the first brochure, to be handed over to Mahaperiyava (Kanchi mutt seer Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal). On behalf of my entire family, I painfully convey our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Vasanthi Badrinath, Dr. Surendran (Chairman) and all others connected with this temple of vision; prayers for the sadgati of the departed soul...”

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, in a condolence message, that Dr. Badrinath’s death was an “irreparable loss” to the medical field.

Terming Dr. Badrinath’s demise a personal loss, Sankara Nethralaya chairman T.S. Surendran said he had been “associated with Dr. Badrinath from inception”. “He mentored me in retinal surgery. He later shifted me to paediatric ophthalmologyHe was a thorough disciplinarian with ethical practices. A Great surgeon who looked after the staff very well,” he said.

In restoring the gift of sight to millions of people through his ophthalmic institution, Dr. Badrinath had focused on benefiting countless poor patients, Ms. Soundararajan added.

