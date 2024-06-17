The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal will hold a sitting at Coonoor in the Nilgiris on June 18 and 19 to hear views from the public on the Central Government’s notification declaring Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an unlawful association.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tribunal presided over by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Judge of the Delhi High Court, will hold sitting at the Municipal Council Hall on Mount Road at Coonoor in the Nilgiris on the two days from 10 a.m.

A release said that those interested in giving evidence to the Tribunal, may file their affidavits in duplicate to Jitendra Pratap Singh, Registrar, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court. They should be present in person on the two days for their cross examination, if any, before the Tribunal.

The evidence to the Tribunal can be sent to email id: dhc.registrartribunal@gmail.com or to the Office of the Registrar, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Chamber, No.15, Ground Floor, Block `A’ Delhi High Court, New Delhi-110503.

The Central Government had declared SIMI as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on January 29, 2024. The last ban on SIMI was imposed, vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E), on January 31, 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.