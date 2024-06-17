GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ban of Students Islamic Movement of India: Tribunal to conduct hearing in the Nilgiris on June 18, 19

Published - June 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal will hold a sitting at Coonoor in the Nilgiris on June 18 and 19 to hear views from the public on the Central Government’s notification declaring Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) as an unlawful association.

The Tribunal presided over by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Judge of the Delhi High Court, will hold sitting at the Municipal Council Hall on Mount Road at Coonoor in the Nilgiris on the two days from 10 a.m.

A release said that those interested in giving evidence to the Tribunal, may file their affidavits in duplicate to Jitendra Pratap Singh, Registrar, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi High Court. They should be present in person on the two days for their cross examination, if any, before the Tribunal.

The evidence to the Tribunal can be sent to email id: dhc.registrartribunal@gmail.com or to the Office of the Registrar, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Chamber, No.15, Ground Floor, Block `A’ Delhi High Court, New Delhi-110503.

The Central Government had declared SIMI as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on January 29, 2024. The last ban on SIMI was imposed, vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E), on January 31, 2019.

