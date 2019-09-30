Tribunal sets aside TNERC ruling on Adani Group arm

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (Aptel) has set aside the order of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) issued to Adani Group arm on an issue relating to the applicability of tariff for its solar plant.

It has also directed the State regulator pass an order on the issue as expeditiously as possible within three months.

According to the petition by Ramnad Renewable Energy Ltd, part of Adani Group, TNERC had fixed a tariff of ₹7.10 per unit on 12.09.2014 and had extended the applicability of that tariff till March 31, 2016.

Accordingly, all solar power projects commissioned on or before 31.03.2016 became entitled to a tariff of ₹7.10 per unit, it said.

Ramnad Renewable said it had entered a power purchase agreement with Tangedco for the implementation of its 72 MW solar power project at Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district.

Though the plant was ready from March 22, 2016, power could not be evacuated on account of non-commissioning of a new substation at Kamuthi by Tangedco.

The company could commence commercial operation of their plant only on September 18, 2016, after the commissioning of the Kamuthi sub-station.

Ramnad Renewable said since the plant commissioning got delayed, it was being paid a lower tariff ₹5.10 per unit and alleged that the delay was being attributed to it. It sought payment of ₹7.10 per unit tariff from March 31, 2016 to till the time of interconnection to the grid.

The company had filed a miscellaneous petition before TNERC which dismissed the petition and directed the firm to file it as a dispute resolution petition.

Challenging this, the company had moved Aptel which said the State Commission had not considered various factors in the case.