Tamil Nadu

Tribunal rules in favour of workers’ body

The industrial tribunal has ruled in favour of the workers’ union in its dispute with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), mainly over reduction in the number of working hours, overtime pay and clean toilets.

In 2019, the State Government had referred the dispute between the Chennai Managaratchi Ozhiyargal Vizhipunarvu Sangam and the Corporation to the tribunal.

The union said its members worked in two shifts — day shift from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the night shift from 5.30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The union said for the extra hours the Corporation was liable to pay overtime wages.

It sought proper maintenance of the rest room and bathroom and supply of purified drinking water.

The tribunal said making the employees work for more than eight hours in a shift was not only illegal but also went against the labour jurisprudence.


