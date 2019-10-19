Tribunal in Madurai begins hearing on extension of LTTE ban

The tribunal for adjudicating whether or not there was sufficient reason to continue the ban on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which was behind the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, began its hearing here on Friday.

The tribunal consisting of Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal of Delhi High Court will sit at the new Circuit House here till Monday. On Friday, the tribunal, formed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, received affidavits from various quarters. The Union Government had extended the ban on LTTE for five years in May 2019.

After filing his affidavit before the tribunal on Friday, Marulamarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko said the Centre had extended the ban on LTTE on the basis that Tamil Nadu was part of the Tamil Eelam for which LTTE was fighting.

However, since the very foundation for the ban was not right, the Centre’s ban had lost its legal validity.

About the reports that Governor Banwarilal Purohit had rejected the government’s decision to release seven persons convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, he said it was inhuman.