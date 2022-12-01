Tribunal directs Tangedco to compensate solar developers for excess energy consumed

December 01, 2022 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Appellate Tribunal For Electricity (Aptel) has directed Tangedco to compensate three solar power developers for excess energy procured from them beyond the capacity utilization factor of 19%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the tariff payments, it fixed the compensation at the rate of 75% of the tariff according to the power purchase agreements with the solar developers, as per the mechanism prescribed by the Union Ministry of Power.

Crescent Power Limited, B.S. Apparel and Ranergy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. separately and through the National Solar Energy Federation of India had filed an appeal before Aptel. They sought to set aside a circular issued by Tangedco on June 14, 2017, restricting excess payment for excess generation beyond the normative capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 19%, which was rejected by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC).

After careful consideration of the power purchase agreements and the solar tariff orders of TNERC between 2014 and 2019, it is evident that there is no restriction on injection of power over and above the normative CUF, Aptel noted.

The contract executed between the parties is for sale of quantum of power at the rate of ₹7.01 per unit. The energy purchase agreements stipulate that the solar power shall be evacuated to the maximum extent, subject to grid stability, it added.

Aptel said the circular issued by Tangedco is bad in law and needs to be set aside. It also set aside TNERC’s order rejecting the appeals. It told Tangedco to make the payments within six months from its order dated November 28.