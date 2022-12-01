  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Live updates | Argentina vs Poland; Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Tribunal directs Tangedco to compensate solar developers for excess energy consumed

December 01, 2022 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Appellate Tribunal For Electricity (Aptel) has directed Tangedco to compensate three solar power developers for excess energy procured from them beyond the capacity utilization factor of 19%.

In addition to the tariff payments, it fixed the compensation at the rate of 75% of the tariff according to the power purchase agreements with the solar developers, as per the mechanism prescribed by the Union Ministry of Power.

Crescent Power Limited, B.S. Apparel and Ranergy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. separately and through the National Solar Energy Federation of India had filed an appeal before Aptel. They sought to set aside a circular issued by Tangedco on June 14, 2017, restricting excess payment for excess generation beyond the normative capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 19%, which was rejected by Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC).

After careful consideration of the power purchase agreements and the solar tariff orders of TNERC between 2014 and 2019, it is evident that there is no restriction on injection of power over and above the normative CUF, Aptel noted.

The contract executed between the parties is for sale of quantum of power at the rate of ₹7.01 per unit. The energy purchase agreements stipulate that the solar power shall be evacuated to the maximum extent, subject to grid stability, it added.

Aptel said the circular issued by Tangedco is bad in law and needs to be set aside. It also set aside TNERC’s order rejecting the appeals. It told Tangedco to make the payments within six months from its order dated November 28.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.