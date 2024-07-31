GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribals urge DRDA to complete work on two farm wells atop Jawadhu Hills in Vellore

Published - July 31, 2024 12:06 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers in Athiyur tribal village atop Jawadhu Hills in Vellore have been waiting for over a decade for the completion of two community wells.

Villagers in Athiyur tribal village atop Jawadhu Hills in Vellore have been waiting for over a decade for the completion of two community wells.

Nearly a decade after getting the nod, work on two community wells in Athiyur tribal village atop Jawadhu Hills near Anaicut in Vellore remain incomplete, forcing tribal villagers to depend on the existing small well to meet their daily water needs.

Residents said that the existing community farm well was built in 1954, as a common water source for a group of tribal hamlets that form Athiyur village panchayat, around six km from the foothills. The well, which is around 20 feet deep, was used mainly for domestic consumption.

Farmers depend on monsoon to irrigate their lands through water stored in a series of ponds and streams in the hills. “Due to the increase in population, the need for more farm wells was felt. After clearance from the Forest Department, two community farm wells got nod in the tribal village in 2016. Since then, we have been waiting for its completion,” said S. Annamalai, president, Athiyur village panchayat.

The two community farm wells - each in Kurumalai and Pallakollai hamlets that form part of the Athiyur tribal village - are, on an average, 40-45 feet deep. They were built at a cost of ₹12 lakh each. The District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) was entrusted with the construction of the facility in these hamlets in the following few months.

Remoteness of these hamlets that navigate into deep reserve forests on the hillock resulted in slow progress of the work by DRDA. Since then, tribals have petitioned officials at the block level (Anaicut) and Vellore Collectorate. They also passed resolutions in gram sabha meetings.

At present, a deep pit has been dug as part of two farm wells. Water can be found at a depth of around 10 ft. Strengthening of the farm wells, construction of sidewalls and a platform around the facility should be done.  

Residents said that the two new farm wells can help them to irrigate at least 150-200 acres of farmland in these hamlets every season. The wells can also provide water for consumption for over 130 tribal families in the hills. Water tanker lorries cannot climb the steep hilly terrain and is a costlier option for tribals.

Along with a group of tribals, M. Duraisamy, a tribal headsman, gave a petition to Vellore Collector V.R. Subbulaxmi during the weekly grievances meeting at the Collectorate, requesting her to order immediate completion of the work. “Steps will be taken to complete the farm well work in the hamlets soon,” said a DRDA official.

