Tribals near Polur town in Jawadhu Hills hoist black flags in houses against lack of roads

February 15, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Residents of Kanamalai, a remote tribal village atop Jawadhu Hills near Polur town in Tiruvannamalai, have hoisted black flags in front of their thatched houses protesting the lack of roads from the village to the plains, for a distance of around 10 km.

Kanamalai village panchayat comprises 32 tribal hamlets including Ezhuthampattu, Neepathurai and Arasanoor in the hills. Kanamalai is one among 11 village panchayats of Jamanamarathur union. These hamlets are located deep inside Malayalam reserve forest (RF) that comes under Santhavasal forest range in Parvathamalai hillock, which is part of Jawadhu hills. “Many children died on the way to hospital over the years as we were unable to shift them to the government hospital at Kalasamudram where a PHC is available,” said A. Munusamy, a wage labourer.

Along with fellow villagers, Mr. Munusamy organised residents from other tribal hamlets to register their protest against the lack of attention to their requests from the district administration. “Most of the men in the hamlets abandoned farming and are working in coffee and tea estates in Kerala and Karnataka, leaving behind their families as transport of agricultural produce to local markets was a challenge,” said K. Ponnammal, another resident.

At present, the village panchayat has around 3,000 persons with most of the families being led by women. The village has only a government primary school. For higher classes, students have to trek at least 12 km to Ananthapuram village in the plains. The Village Health Nurse (VHN) hardly visits the hamlets due to inaccessible terrain. Pregnant mothers have to be carried by able men to the hospital in Padavedu.

Farmers cultivate mostly millets, vegetables and greens. Honey collection was a major occupation. Farm produce was carried on foot to sell them in local markets in Polur, Arani and Kalasapakkam towns. Fair price shops exist in the village but during monsoon, rations cannot be transported due to steep slushy terrain. Cardholders have to walk down the hills to Pudur village to buy rations.

Officials said the existing pathway between Padavedu on the plains to Kanamalai village comes under the forest department. Based on petitions from residents, a 3.75 metres-wide bitumen road will be laid for 6 km. The new bitumen stretch will be laid in three segments, connecting two hamlets for every two kilometres. Tractors and two-wheelers can use the new stretch, which will be laid by DRDA in the coming months.

