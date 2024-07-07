Tribal students get jobs in Indian and international companies 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, July 6, distributed appointment orders to 146 students from the Scheduled Tribes, who underwent training in skill development. They were trained by the Nettur Technical Training Foundation.

An official release said the students had been selected by various companies. They are from districts including Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai.

The government launched a scheme to improve their skills and a total of 450 students attended the awareness programme. Finally, 200 students were selected for training.

After the training, they participated in the interview conducted by ZF Rane Automotive India Private Limited, Shanthi Gears Limited, HDB Financial Service, Tube Investment of India (TI), and Kun Capital Motors Private Limited.