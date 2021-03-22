Tribal manifesto spotlights development needs and rights

COIMBATORE

22 March 2021 20:37 IST

Copies will be given to government departments and candidates

The Tamil Nadu unit of Ekta Parishad, a people’s movement based on Gandhian principles, has come out with a tribal manifesto which lists the demands of tribal communities in Tamil Nadu.

The copies of the manifesto will be given to government departments and candidates contesting in constituencies that have tribal populations. It mainly urges the next government to bring in policies to foster sustainable development of the forest-dwelling and nomadic communities.

“The manifesto was prepared after consultations with tribal communities, including those living in the Anamalai Hills, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai. It was released after representatives of the communities approved of its contents,” said S. Thanaraj of Ekta Parishad.

The document highlights the major issues faced by the communities — the ethnic or identity crisis, the demand for inclusion of certain tribes in the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) and enforcement of various rights granted the tribal communities under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

“While Hill Pulaya is a Scheduled Tribe in Kerala, it is listed as a Scheduled Caste in Tamil Nadu. The nomadic Narikkuravars come under the Most Backward Class, though they have been demanding that the be included in the Scheduled Tribe category,” said Mr. Thanaraj.

According to him, only six tribal communities of Tamil Nadu have been in the PVTG, all from the Nilgiris district, while some of the oldest tribal communities such as Kadar, Malai Malasar and Pulayar are yet to find a place in it. “Kadars in Kerala are listed in the PVTG, while their relatives in Tamil Nadu are not.”

Issuing of community certificates within a week of application for the document, homestead, agriculture and community rights under the the Forest Rights Act, permanent jobs for tribal people who are employed to prevent poaching and fires and allocation of facilities such as electricity supply (even in the tiger reserves), anganwadis and ration shops are among the demands.

Mr. Thanaraj said tribal welfare committees became inactive, and they should be revived.