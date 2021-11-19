Tamil Nadu

Tribal man held in theft case taken to hospital

Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI 19 November 2021 00:27 IST
Updated: 19 November 2021 00:27 IST

Sakthivel, 31, of Thillai Nagar, one of the three Malai Kuravar tribal men who was arrested by the Chinna Salem police in a theft case, was taken to the Kallakurichi Government Hospital on Thursday evening after he complained of chest pain. Sakthivel along with Prakash, 25, and Dharmaraj 35, were picked by a team of policemen in plainclothes from their house on Monday night.

Sources said, Sakthivel was taken to the Ulundurpet GH from the sub-jail, where he was lodged, after he complained of chest pain in the evening. He was referred to the Kallakurichi GH for further tests.

