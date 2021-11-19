Tribal man held in theft case taken to hospital

Sakthivel, 31, of Thillai Nagar, one of the three Malai Kuravar tribal men who was arrested by the Chinna Salem police in a theft case, was taken to the Kallakurichi Government Hospital on Thursday evening after he complained of chest pain. Sakthivel along with Prakash, 25, and Dharmaraj 35, were picked by a team of policemen in plainclothes from their house on Monday night.

Sources said, Sakthivel was taken to the Ulundurpet GH from the sub-jail, where he was lodged, after he complained of chest pain in the evening. He was referred to the Kallakurichi GH for further tests.