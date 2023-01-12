ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal man dies, son injured as country bomb explodes near Ranipet

January 12, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - RANIPET

Initial inquiries revealed that they were making bombs regularly to hunt wild animals in the region, sourcing the explosives from nearby stone quarries.

The Hindu Bureau

M. Murugan, 45, who belonged to the Narikuravar community died on January 12, 2023 while making a country-bomb at his house near Arcot in Ranipet district. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 45-year-old tribal man died, and his son sustained serious injuries while making a country-bomb at their house near Arcot in Ranipet district on Thursday.

The police said M. Murugan, 45, who belongs to the Narikuravar community, was making country-bombs at his house at Clive Bazaar, along with his son, M. Bhagawathi, 20, around 11.30 a.m.

Murugan’s wife and daughter had gone for work when the incident occurred. Hearing the explosion and seeing Bhagawathi rushing out with his hands bleeding and smoke pouring out of the house, residents called the police and the fire and rescue services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Arcot Town police and firefighters rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Arcot, where doctors declared Murugan was brought dead. Bhagawathi was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Initial inquiries revealed that they were making bombs regularly to hunt wild animals in the region, sourcing the explosives from nearby stone quarries. A case has been filed by the Arcot Town police. Further investigation is being done by a special team, led by M. Prabhu, Deputy SP (Ranipet).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US