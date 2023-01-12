Tribal man dies, son injured as country bomb explodes near Ranipet

January 12, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - RANIPET

A 45-year-old tribal man died, and his son sustained serious injuries while making a country-bomb at their house near Arcot in Ranipet district on Thursday.

The police said M. Murugan, 45, who belongs to the Narikuravar community, was making country-bombs at his house at Clive Bazaar, along with his son, M. Bhagawathi, 20, around 11.30 a.m.

Murugan’s wife and daughter had gone for work when the incident occurred. Hearing the explosion and seeing Bhagawathi rushing out with his hands bleeding and smoke pouring out of the house, residents called the police and the fire and rescue services.

The Arcot Town police and firefighters rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Arcot, where doctors declared Murugan was brought dead. Bhagawathi was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Initial inquiries revealed that they were making bombs regularly to hunt wild animals in the region, sourcing the explosives from nearby stone quarries. A case has been filed by the Arcot Town police. Further investigation is being done by a special team, led by M. Prabhu, Deputy SP (Ranipet).