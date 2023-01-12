HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal man dies, son injured as country bomb explodes near Ranipet

Initial inquiries revealed that they were making bombs regularly to hunt wild animals in the region, sourcing the explosives from nearby stone quarries.

January 12, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
M. Murugan, 45, who belonged to the Narikuravar community died on January 12, 2023 while making a country-bomb at his house near Arcot in Ranipet district. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

M. Murugan, 45, who belonged to the Narikuravar community died on January 12, 2023 while making a country-bomb at his house near Arcot in Ranipet district. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 45-year-old tribal man died, and his son sustained serious injuries while making a country-bomb at their house near Arcot in Ranipet district on Thursday.

The police said M. Murugan, 45, who belongs to the Narikuravar community, was making country-bombs at his house at Clive Bazaar, along with his son, M. Bhagawathi, 20, around 11.30 a.m.

Murugan’s wife and daughter had gone for work when the incident occurred. Hearing the explosion and seeing Bhagawathi rushing out with his hands bleeding and smoke pouring out of the house, residents called the police and the fire and rescue services.

The Arcot Town police and firefighters rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital at Arcot, where doctors declared Murugan was brought dead. Bhagawathi was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

Initial inquiries revealed that they were making bombs regularly to hunt wild animals in the region, sourcing the explosives from nearby stone quarries. A case has been filed by the Arcot Town police. Further investigation is being done by a special team, led by M. Prabhu, Deputy SP (Ranipet).

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.