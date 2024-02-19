Tribal hamlets in Namakkal district to get road after 75 years of Independence

February 19, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday launched the laying of a 31-km-long road in Namakkal district for the benefit of people from the ‘Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in three hamlets. The road is to be laid at a cost of ₹139.65 crore, with assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

About 1,700 of them living in Keezhur, Melur and Kedamalai, within Vennanthur Panchayat Union in the district, “do not have proper road facilities even after 75 years of Independence,” a release said, adding that the people living in these regions had been using unlaid pathways to even get their essentials.

Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated over 1,300 classrooms constructed at a total cost of ₹204.57 crore under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Programme at various places in the State; new buildings built at a total cost of ₹80.85 crore; buildings constructed by the School Education Department at a total cost of ₹48.56 crore; and libraries built at a cost of ₹3.92 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Document system

In another event, Mr. Stalin inaugurated a digitised document system, through which about 10 crore property documents (barring will, trust and other documents) are made available online.

In the presence of Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and senior officials, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹28.77 crore at various locations.

In the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, he inaugurated exclusive units for tuberculosis, thoracic medicine and communicable diseases, set up at a total cost of ₹29.93 crore, in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai.

He also commissioned medical equipment installed in the RGGGH and Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, sponsored by Infosys Foundation at a cost of ₹30 crore, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.