‘Tribal alumni should return to their community to inspire its younger generation’: Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Friday said that tribal alumni, who were successful in their careers, should return to their native place to serve the community especially the younger generation by sharing the deep knowledge and rich experience gained in their career.

He said this after inaugurating Tribal Bhavan, a single-storey school building that was built at a cost of ₹50 lakh at the Society for Rural Development (SFRD) in Guniganthur village atop Jawadhu Hills here.

The Governor said educational institutions especially in tribal areas should establish alumni associations as it would help young students in such institutions to gain self-confidence and knowledge. “Alumni should return to their birthplace to share their rich experience and knowledge to the community where they come from. Such exposure to alumini’s experience will motivate the younger generation in the community to excel in their lives,” he said.

He further said that most of the educational institutions in tribal areas do not have such associations to help present students to get career guidance from the alumni.

The former IPS officer said that despite the country getting its independence over 75 years ago, tribal communities in the country are still backward in terms of socio-economic status. It had drawn the attention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed to uplift tribal communities in the country. “Our Prime Minister is very serious about it. Several initiatives have been launched in the country to bring the tribal communities to the path of development,” he said.

The Governor interacted with students. The government-aided school has around 2,250 students including 950 tribal girls in the hills. Mr. Ravi, who was accompanied by K. Arjunan, secretary, SFRD, also inspected the facilities provided for students on the campus.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed by District Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian before he interacted with tribal elders in Vilankuppam village in the hills. In the evening, he hosted dinner for the tribal leaders and residents of SFRD. He will return to Chennai on Saturday morning.