GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Tribal alumni should return to their community to inspire its younger generation’: Governor

Updated - September 07, 2024 12:30 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Friday said that tribal alumni, who were successful in their careers, should return to their native place to serve the community especially the younger generation by sharing the deep knowledge and rich experience gained in their career.

He said this after inaugurating Tribal Bhavan, a single-storey school building that was built at a cost of ₹50 lakh at the Society for Rural Development (SFRD) in Guniganthur village atop Jawadhu Hills here.

The Governor said educational institutions especially in tribal areas should establish alumni associations as it would help young students in such institutions to gain self-confidence and knowledge. “Alumni should return to their birthplace to share their rich experience and knowledge to the community where they come from. Such exposure to alumini’s experience will motivate the younger generation in the community to excel in their lives,” he said.

He further said that most of the educational institutions in tribal areas do not have such associations to help present students to get career guidance from the alumni.

The former IPS officer said that despite the country getting its independence over 75 years ago, tribal communities in the country are still backward in terms of socio-economic status. It had drawn the attention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed to uplift tribal communities in the country. “Our Prime Minister is very serious about it. Several initiatives have been launched in the country to bring the tribal communities to the path of development,” he said. 

The Governor interacted with students. The government-aided school has around 2,250 students including 950 tribal girls in the hills. Mr. Ravi, who was accompanied by K. Arjunan, secretary, SFRD, also inspected the facilities provided for students on the campus.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed by District Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian before he interacted with tribal elders in Vilankuppam village in the hills. In the evening, he hosted dinner for the tribal leaders and residents of SFRD. He will return to Chennai on Saturday morning.

    

Published - September 07, 2024 12:22 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.