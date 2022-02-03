Trial run on for vibhuthi, kumkum manufacture

CHENNAI

03 February 2022 01:12 IST

‘Machinery installed in 8 temples’

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department is conducting trial runs for manufacture of thiruneer (vibhuthi) and kumkum on a largescale in eight temples in the State.

On an average, temples under the purview of the department require around 24 tonnes of vibhuthi and 18 tonnes of kumkum every month.

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, who reviewed the implementation of the announcement made in the Assembly, said that temples with wherewithal had been identified and the equipment was being installed. “The temples would have to run the machines to full capacity. After taking what they require, they would have to give to other temples in their surrounding districts. The idea is to provide quality thiruneer and kumkum to devotees. Temples have been purchasing these from outside on tender basis and many times these are not of proper quality,” he explained.

At present, the Bannariamman temple, Karumariamman temple in Thiruverkadu, Meenakshiamman temple in Madurai and Mariamman temple in Samayapuram have the facility to make kumkum. Similarly, Annamalayar temple in Tiruvannamalai, Subramanyaswamy temple in Tiruchendur, Palaniandavar temple in Palani and Jambukeshwarar temple in Thiruaanaikaval produce kumkum. In the next phase, more temples would get the required machinery.