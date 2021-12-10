Trial run of Sholinghur temple rope car under way: Sekarbabu

Work on the ₹8.26-crore project is expected to be completed in three months

The trial run of the rope car facility at the Sri Lakshminarasimhar temple in Sholinghur, Ranipet district, is currently on, said P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The Minister, who reviewed the works at the temple, which is one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’, said the construction was being carried out at a cost of ₹8.26 crore, which included five-year maintenance.

“A total of 16 persons can go up and 16 can come down at a time, with four persons per car. It will take three to four minutes to reach the 202 metre-high hill, which is otherwise covered by 1,305 steps,” the Minister explained.

The works, which began in 2016, are expected to be completed within three months. The rope car will become operational after due safety certification.

The temple, which has the idol of Sri Yoga Narasimhar at the hill top and Sri Bhakthochitha Perumal, the utsava idol, at the foothills, witnesses large crowds in the weekends and during the annual Brahmotsavam. “Since the hill does not have a road, one has to climb up to carry the items meant for daily puja. And this has to be done, rain or shine,” said a devotee.

The rope car is being constructed by a Kolkata-based company, which also carried out works for the Palani Murugan temple.

Facilities, including a waiting hall, safe storage space for the personal belongings of devotees, a ticketing counter, drinking water, toilets, a parking lot, shops to sell puja items and restrooms, are also coming up at the temple.