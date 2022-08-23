Trial run of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.’s Asanur terminal to begin in a month

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial run for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.’s (IOCL) Asanur terminal in Kallakuruchi will commence in a month. “We will move petroleum products for the trial shortly and hope to finish obtaining the remaining approvals soon. The project is expected to be commissioned by the end of the year,” V.C. Asokan, Executive Director, IOCL, told The Hindu.

The foundation stone for the ₹470-crore project, which will ease the pressure on the company’s other terminals, was laid in November 2020. The new terminal would supply fuel to Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Puducherry, Mr. Asokan said.

The Asanur terminal has come up near the existing booster station for the Chennai–Tiruchi–Madurai Pipeline (CTMPL) from where a line branches off to the Sankari terminal. A total of 75 acres of land belonging to SIDCO (Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited) had been obtained for this terminal. This project was part of the ₹7,900 crore investments planned for the State. An Memorandum of Understanding had been signed for the same during the Global Investors’ Meet held in the city in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 12” diameter branch pipeline of 700 metre long from the existing pumping station has been laid to the terminal. A shed with eight bays with truck loading and blending facilities and vapour recovery system have been constructed at the greenfield terminal, which will be able to handle and store finished petroleum products.

The total storage capacity of tanks at the terminal would be 83,009 KL, including 30,642 KL of petroleum and 44,817 KL of High Speed Diesel (HSD). Blended petroleum products – ethanol with petrol and biodiesel with diesel – would be distributed to various industries and retail outlets through tank trucks. On an average, 125-150 tank trucks are expected to be filled and sent out daily.