Trial of power project unit a success: NLCIL

CUDDALORE

04 February 2021 23:32 IST

500 MW capacity lignite-fired boilers of the NNTPP are the first of its kind in India

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) on Thursday announced that it had successfully completed a 72 hour continuous trial operation of the 500 MW second unit of the 2 x 500 MW pit head lignite-fired Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP) at its rated capacity on Wednesday.

According to a NLCIL official, the 500 MW capacity lignite-fired boilers of the NNTPP are the first of its kind in India. “The first unit was already commissioned and the power plant will be fully operational,” he said.

Formal clearance from the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) was being processed to receive a declaration of commercial operation for the unit.

With the commissioning of the unit, the installed power generation capacity of the NLCIL has increased to 6,061.06 MW.

Power from the plant would be supplied to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.