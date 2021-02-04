Trial of power project unit a success: NLCIL

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) on Thursday announced that it had successfully completed a 72 hour continuous trial operation of the 500 MW second unit of the 2 x 500 MW pit head lignite-fired Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP) at its rated capacity on Wednesday.
According to a NLCIL official, the 500 MW capacity lignite-fired boilers of the NNTPP are the first of its kind in India. “The first unit was already commissioned and the power plant will be fully operational,” he said.
Formal clearance from the Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) was being processed to receive a declaration of commercial operation for the unit.
With the commissioning of the unit, the installed power generation capacity of the NLCIL has increased to 6,061.06 MW.
Power from the plant would be supplied to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath