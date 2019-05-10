Trenches strengthened in Coimbatore division to curb human-elephant conflict

With summer at its peak, the Forest Department is strengthening elephant-proof trenches, as a step to control human-elephant conflict in Coimbatore Forest Division, a high-conflict zone.

A. Udhayan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Coimbatore Circle, said maintenance works were required to strengthen the trenches, as they become weak due to accumulation of soil and rubble.

Maintenance works will cover trenches that are close to human habitations in all seven forest ranges in Coimbatore Forest Division.

“Of about 250 km of elephant-proof trenches in the forest division, the current maintenance works will cover 33 km. Priority has been given to trenches that are lying close to human habitations and tribal settlements,” said D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division.

However, according to K. Kalidasan of Osai environmental NGO, the elephant-proof trenches in Coimbatore were not potentially serving the purpose, as there was no continuity in the physical barrier.

“As per a study conducted by Osai, there was no elephant-proof trench for a continuous stretch of 6 km anywhere in the Coimbatore forest division,” he said.

People’s participation

The department should identify new places where elephants enter human habitations or agricultural fields and dig trenches, he said.

“For better management, the creation and maintenance of elephant-proof trenches should be handed over to the district administration, which in turn can hand over the work to panchayats. Such works can be brought under employment guarantee schemes which involve people’s participation,” he said.