Trek held in Ranipet to mark World Down Syndrome Awareness month

Published - October 23, 2024 03:15 am IST - Ranipet

The Hindu Bureau
The expedition served as a platform to raise awareness of the capabilities of individuals with Down Syndrome, and foster a sense of community among the participants and supporters alike.

The expedition served as a platform to raise awareness of the capabilities of individuals with Down Syndrome, and foster a sense of community among the participants and supporters alike. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Down Syndrome Federation of India (DSFI) has organised a trekking expedition to Kanchanagiri Hills in Ranipet for children with disabilities to mark the World Down Syndrome Awareness Month, which falls in October.

A release said the expedition, led by Surekha Ramachandran, president, DSFI, aimed at promoting awareness on the syndrome and extending support for individuals affected by it. Nearly 100 persons participated in the event. The Jolly Runners Club and the Palar Runners Club provided vital logistical assistance for the three-km uphill trek.

Umesh, an entrepreneur from Vellore; Parent Support Group from Ranipet; and the parent of Ashish Umesh, a ‘self-advocate of Down Syndrome’, sponsored the event.

Comprehensive arrangements, including accommodation, food, and transportation, were available. A few doctors from the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, also participated.

The expedition served as an important platform to raise awareness about the capabilities of individuals with Down Syndrome, and foster a sense of community among participants and supporters alike, it added.

