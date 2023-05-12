ADVERTISEMENT

Treatment plants, parks and stadiums among projects inaugurated by CM

May 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ₹170.97-crore sewage treatment plant at Kodungaiyur, a 50 MLD STP at Nesapakkam and a water supply scheme for Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam among the projects inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating a slew of projects completed by the CMWSSB in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated 14 projects that have been implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at a cost of ₹561.26 crore. He unveiled the foundation stone for nine new projects that are to be implemented at a cost of ₹201 crore, an official release said.

Sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 120 million litres daily (MLD) at Kodungaiyur, constructed at a cost of ₹170.97 crore, a 50 MLD STP at Nesapakkam built at a cost of ₹74.12 crore, a water supply scheme for Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam taken up at a cost of ₹73.61 crore, work on the underground sewerage scheme in Nerkundram at a cost of ₹51.98 crore and several other projects have been completed.

Projects for which foundation stones were laid include sewage pipelines between various pumping stations and STPs and the expansion of sewage pipelines under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust.

The CM virtually inaugurated various projects completed in Chennai city at a cost of ₹35.79 crore. The completed projects included renovation of schools, setting up of 19 new parks and construction of five new sports stadiums and five urban primary health centres.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

