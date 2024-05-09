ADVERTISEMENT

Savukku Shankar undergoes medical check up, counsel says ‘fracture’ affirms custodial assault

Published - May 09, 2024 11:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police bringing ‘Savukku’ Shankar to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Thursday, May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar, arrested in multiple cases, was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a medical examination on Thursday based on a report from three lawyers and an orthopaedician empanelled by the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), who visited the prison to check his condition on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the report, the fourth judicial magistrate, Coimbatore, on Wednesday had directed the prison authorities to take him to CMCH on Thursday for a check up.

Meanwhile, his counsel S. Gopalakrishnan claimed that that the “treatment for fracture” affirms that Mr. Shankar was assaulted by the staff at the Coimbatore Central Prison on the night of his remand on May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider plea to shift ‘Savukku’ Shankar from Coimbatore central prison to any other prison: Madras High Court

The counsel claimed that two cracks were shown in the X-ray done on his right forearm, which, according to him, was the result of the custodial assault in the prison on May 4 night, following his arrest by the Coimbatore city cybercrime police for alleged derogatory remarks on police officers, including women personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His right forearm has been bandaged with plaster of Paris, for which a review examination will be done on May 13. The cybercrime police on Thursday submitted before the fourth judicial magistrate seeking adjournment in a petition seeking Mr. Shankar’s custody on May 13. The police seeking adjournment in a custody petition is very rare, said Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

Madras High Court calls for legal services authority’s report on ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s health condition

According to the counsel, Mr. Shankar has been served copies of documents with regard to his arrest in five cases so far.

The counsel claimed that Mr. Shankar was apprehended by the Coimbatore police from Theni at 1.30 a.m. on May 4. However, the Theni police booked him and others for the possession of ganja after 8 a.m., which shows that it is a fabricated case.

‘Savukku’ Shankar remanded in judicial custody in ganja case
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US