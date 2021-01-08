Treat us with dignity: Anna varsity faculty

CHENNAI

08 January 2021 01:08 IST

The Anna University Teachers’ Association has appealed to the inquiry commission appointed to probe allegations of corruption and malpractice against the University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa to treat university officials with dignity.

The association in a letter to P. Kalaiyarasan, the inquiry authority, said the faculty members felt denigrated by the “humiliating questions” and the charge that the university was not co-operating with the commission and had not submitted records it had sought.

Advertising

Advertising