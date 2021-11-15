‘Treat obesity to prevent diabetes’

Speakers stress seeking help from multidisciplinary team

The importance of reducing fat in a person’s body and thereby addressing obesity and diabetes was stressed at a webinar titled “Obesity and diabetes — is there an actual cure?” organised by GEM Hospital and The Hindu on Sunday.

P. Praveen Raj, head, Department of Obesity and Diabetes Surgery at GEM Hospital, said it was necessary for patients to understand that obesity and diabetes occurred due to high levels of fat in the body, which could trigger insulin or metabolic resistance.

Monitoring fat

Dr. Raj said that frequent monitoring of fat levels could be a simple way of preventing diabetes.

Palaniappan Manickam, a medical gastroenterologist practising in the U.S., said people often took weight reduction seriously only after they faced some health issues.

“The awareness came to me only after I went through a heart rate event. Then I realised the importance of taking proper care of my health. I went on a diet, took correct nutrition and ensured a proper sleep cycle,” he said.

Sandeep Sabnis, a surgical gastroenterologist, who himself underwent bariatric surgery, said his blood pressure and cholesterol levels had come down after the surgery.

“My stamina and energy levels are high. Food craving, which was very difficult to deal with, is not there,” he said.

Seeking help

Stressing on the need for seeking help from a multidisciplinary team, the panelists said the doctors can suggest bariatric surgery if dieting and exercise were not proving helpful.

“This is not a new procedure. It’s been there for 25 years. It is just a part of surgical intervention like hernia or gallbladder surgery,” Dr. Raj said.