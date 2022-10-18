Treat ‘ego and intolerance’ like footwear, leave them out before entering home, judges tell married couples

Photograph used for representational purposes only

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that married couples must treat “ego and intolerance” like footwear and leave them outside, before entering their homes. Failing to do so would not only make the couple lead a miserable life but also subject their children to grave mental agony.

Justices S. Vaidyanathan and C. Saravanan made the observations while dismissing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by a woman accusing her estranged husband of having kidnapped their four-year-old son. The police told the court that she had voluntarily left the child with his father before leaving the matrimonial home.

The judges held that they could not entertain the HCP since the child was with his father since 2020, when the petitioner went to her parental home, and not in illegal custody. They granted her the liberty to work out her remedy before an appropriate forum, since her husband had filed a petition for divorce.

Before parting with the case, the judges wrote that “ego” was a small three letter word that could destroy a big 12-letter word called “relationship” and that ego and love could never travel together. They also recalled that they had stated in another case that ego and intolerance must be treated like footwear.

In one more case, the court had observed that in a family, the “wife is a root, the husband is a trunk and other members of the family are branches. If the root is damaged, the entire family will get ruined. It is also equally important for a man to provide a sense of security and safety to his better half who joins hands with lot of expectations.”

The court also stressed the necessity for married couples to shun all their egos at least in the interests of their children.