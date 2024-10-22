ADVERTISEMENT

Treasuries, sub-treasuries in T.N. to function with skeleton staff on November 1

Published - October 22, 2024 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a local holiday on November 1, the day after Deepavali on October 31, for government offices, PSUs, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions

The Hindu Bureau

Treasuries and sub-treasuries across Tamil Nadu will function on November 1, the day after Deepavali, but government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings and educational institutions, will remain closed on that day.

Treasuries and sub-treasuries in all the districts will remain operational with skeleton staff on duty, as the holiday declared by the Tamil Nadu government does not come under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Following representations received from various associations, the State government last week had announced a local holiday on November 1, the day after Deepavali on October 31, for parents, teachers, and students to return from their hometowns.

The State government had earlier announced that government offices and educational institutions would function on November 9 to compensate for the local holiday on November 1.

