GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Treasuries, sub-treasuries in T.N. to function with skeleton staff on November 1

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a local holiday on November 1, the day after Deepavali on October 31, for government offices, PSUs, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions

Published - October 22, 2024 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Treasuries and sub-treasuries across Tamil Nadu will function on November 1, the day after Deepavali, but government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings and educational institutions, will remain closed on that day.

Treasuries and sub-treasuries in all the districts will remain operational with skeleton staff on duty, as the holiday declared by the Tamil Nadu government does not come under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Following representations received from various associations, the State government last week had announced a local holiday on November 1, the day after Deepavali on October 31, for parents, teachers, and students to return from their hometowns.

The State government had earlier announced that government offices and educational institutions would function on November 9 to compensate for the local holiday on November 1.

Published - October 22, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Related Topics

public holiday / religious festival or holiday / Deepavali / Tamil Nadu / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.