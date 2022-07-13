TRB to start certificate verification from July 16

July 13, 2022 01:05 IST

1,060 vacancies announced by the TRB in 2017-18

In-person certificate verification for teacher aspirants to polytechnic colleges will commence from July 16, the Teacher Recruitment Board has announced. As many as 1,060 vacancies had been announced by the TRB in 2017-18 for which computer-based tests were conducted in December 2021. The results were announced on March 8, 2022.

As a first step, a set of subjects, including textile technology, production engineering, printing technology, physics, chemistry, English and mathematics will begin on July 16, the Teachers’ Recruitment Board has announced.

For the rest of the subjects, the verification will be done on July 17 and 18.

Candidates will receive their call letters and can download their identification certificate forms from the board’s website from July 14. Applicants will also receive alerts through SMS and e-mail, the TRB has announced.