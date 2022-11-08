TRB to conduct exam for teacher recruitment

Transfer counselling to be held in online mode

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 23:50 IST

The Higher Education Department issued a slew of orders on Tuesday pertaining to the transfer and appointment of teachers to arts and science colleges in the State.

Candidates, including guest lecturers, will take a test to be conducted by the Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB). While the test would be for 200 marks, (there will be two papers) the personal interview will carry 30 marks.

As many as 4,000 teachers of the 7,198 vacancies would be filled through the test-interview method and UGC qualified guest lecturers may also compete for the positions.

Guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges will be given weightage of two marks for each academic year up to a maximum of 15 marks for their service during the interview for their teaching experience. This is a one-time measure, the Department has said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Department has also announced the rules for transfer counselling for teachers. This year the counselling will be held online for the teachers, according to an order signed by D. Karthikeyan, Secretary, Higher Education.

