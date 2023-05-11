T.R.B. Rajaa sworn in as Minister in Tamil Nadu Cabinet

May 11, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) legislator T.R.B. Rajaa was sworn in as a Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Thursday, May 11, 2023 morning. Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Mr. Rajaa at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin and others.

With the recent sacking of Milk and Dairy Development Minister Nasar, the strength of the State Cabinet remains the same at 35. A change in the portfolios of some of the Ministers is expected today.

Mr. Rajaa, a third-time MLA from Mannargudi constituency is also the son of DMK treasurer and party’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha, T.R. Baalu.

Full list of Tamil Nadu Cabinet and Council of Ministers

Mr. Rajaa is presently a member of the State Planning Commission. This is the second time Mr. Stalin has inducted a new member in his Cabinet since assuming office on May 7, 2021.

Though portfolios of a few Ministers were reshuffled, the first fresh inclusion to his Cabinet was his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was made the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in December last.

Mr. Rajaa joins Ministers M. Mathiventhan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi among others, who are below 50 years of age in the Council of Ministers.