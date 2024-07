ADVERTISEMENT

CHENNAI

Teachers Recruitment Board has postponed indefinitely the exams scheduled for August 4 for direct recruitment of assistant professors in the Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for government arts and science colleges, and government colleges of education in the State.

According to the notification issued on July 23, the exam was postponed due to administrative reasons. The new dates will be announced later, the notification said.

