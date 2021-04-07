A.C. Rajamaniammal, an 86-year-old woman, travelled in an ambulance to cast her vote in Arapalayam, in the Madurai Central constituency. Once Ms. Rajamaniammal reached the station, she was carried on a wheelchair by volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society. The presiding officer and other staff cheered Ms. Rajamaniammal for her enduring spirit. A. Rajasekar, Ms. Rajamaniammal’s son, said he had made the arrangement after his bedridden mother insisted that she wanted to cast her vote at the booth.
Travelling by ambulance to vote
