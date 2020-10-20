Travel operators in Puducherry intensify stir

In a massive blockade that disrupted normal traffic for several hours on Monday, private travel operators lined up buses and vans on both sides of the East Coast Road and the 100 feet flyover near the transport office, demanding waiver of road tax in view of the COVID-19 crisis and the lockdown that followed.
The Federation of Tourist Vehicle Owners and employees have been protesting against the imposition of road tax on tourist vehicles which have not operated for six months due to the coronavirus situation. Since the first curfew was imposed across the country in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there had been a near total freeze on public transport and vehicular traffic, the federation said. The blockade of the Transport Department on Monday was an intensification of a stir by tourist vehicle owners.
According to the federation, the government did not initiate negotiations with private bus owners even as government buses began operating in a phased manner.
The tourist vehicle owners said they would not give up the struggle until the road tax was repealed.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath