Tamil Nadu

TRANSTAN lists norms for hospitals to resume organ transplants

Centres treating COVID-19 patients must have separate wards, theatres

The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) on Wednesday issued guidelines for hospitals that wish to re-start organ transplants in their facilities, post the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Hospitals must give a written undertaking that they will follow the guidelines in letter and spirit and that they will ensure that the patients and their attendants will follow the rules the hospitals have framed.

TRANSTAN has ruled that hospitals providing treatment for COVID-19 infection and organ transplant shall have separate passageways for doctors and other hospital staff. Hospitals should have separate wards, theatres and intensive care units for transplant surgeries.

Brain-dead patients, who are considered potential donors, should not be admitted to the same ward as patients admitted for suspected COVID-19 infection.

Hospitals should have a separate, dedicated team of surgeons, consultants, nurses and other paramedical and medical specialists who should not be allowed to handle other patients.

The entire team involved in transplant surgeries should undergo periodic checks as per the guidelines of the Indian Council for Medical Research. Hospitals should ensure that personal protective equipment and disinfectants are made available for patients and their attendants at all times.

Operation theatres, ICUs and equipment used for surgeries must be duly cleaned using quality disinfectants.

The Kovai Medical Centre in Coimbatore has started offering renal transplant procedure following the guidelines laid down by the government, a release added.

