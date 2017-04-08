Transporters end stir

The ten day-old strike of lorry transporters was withdrawn on Saturday, following an agreement on reducing the third party insurance premium during talks held by the representatives of All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) with the Union Ministries of Road Transport and Highways and Finance.

The South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) launched the strike on March 30 urging the Centre to reduce the third party insurance premium, revoking the order on withdrawing lorries which were more than 15 years old and closing down toll plazas, which had recovered the money spent on the project.

While the Centre and the State Government agreed to all the demands, the IRDA refused to reduce the third party premium (TPP). The AIMTC threatened to launch nationwide strike from Saturday (April 8) midnight on the issue of reducing the TPP.

C. Dhanaraj, secretary, State Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu (SLOF-TN), said the office-bearers of AIMTC led by S.K. Mittal, its president, held discussions with the officials of Ministry of Road Transport and Finance in New Delhi.

Another team of transporters, including Gopal Naidu, president, SIMTA and G.R. Shanmugappa, its general secretary, were engaged in discussion with IRDA officials in Hyderabad.

The issue was sorted out during the talks held in the presence of Union Ministers of State Pon Radhakrishnan and Mansukh L. Mandviya (both Road Transport and Highways), and Santosh Gangwar (Finance), and Sanjay Mitra, Secretary, Union Ministry Road Transport on Saturday.