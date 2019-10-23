Transport workers in T.N. up in arms over Deepavali bonus

Members of 9 transport workers’ unions, including the CITU, the AITUC and the INTUC, have announced that they will hold demonstrations against the non-payment of Deepavali bonus and advance.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar had earlier announced that the amount will be paid on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the unions have said they will go ahead with the demonstrations.

CITU president A. Soundararajan said the government usually paid bonuses to the workers a month before Deepavali, apart from an advance payment of ₹10,000, which will be deducted in instalments from their salaries.

“On the day of the festival, the drivers spend their time ferrying passengers instead of being with their families. The government, which operates the special buses, is not doing the right thing by delaying their bonus and advance," he said.

He said that over the last few years, payment has been delayed by the government citing losses incurred by the transport department. "This year, till we announced the demonstration there was no intimation about the payment,” he said.

The transport union representatives said that they are trying to avoid a full-fledged strike as it would affect services during the festive season. “Many people travel to their hometowns during this period and we are trying our best to avoid protests,” he added.

Meanwhile the transport minister annouced that the bonus will be provided on Thursday and advance will be provided from Wednesday.

He said that over ₹200 crore has been set aside to provide bonus to nearly 1.50 lakh employees of eight transport corporation. However the transport unions said they will go ahead with their demonstrations. “If we do not receive the bonus and advance we will decide further course of action,” said Mr. Soundararajan.