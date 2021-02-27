Transport unions in Tamil Nadu call off strike

A statement from the Labour Progressive Front on Saturday stated that as the Assembly election model code of conduct has come into force, the government stated that it cannot do anything

Nine transport unions, headed by Labour Progressive Front, CITU and INTUC on Saturday evening announced that the transport strike in the State has been temporarily withdrawn.

There are over 1.30 lakh workers in the eight State Transport Undertakings (STU). In the wake of the government’s failure to conclude wage talks and meet their demands, the transport trade unions in the State announced a statewide transport strike on February 25.

Among their demands were to hold wage talks and ensure wage parity with other government employees, allotment of adequate funds for transport corporations instead of loans, improvement of the overall situation of the Transport Department and immediate settlement of retirement benefits.

A statement from the LPF on Saturday stated that as the Assembly election model code of conduct has come into force, the government stated that it cannot do anything. “The Labour department officials also requested us to withdraw the strike," said M.Shanmugam, general secretary, LPF.

Another reason stated by the LPF for withdrawing the strike is the assurance given by DMK president MK Stalin to fulfil all their reasonable demands once DMK returns to power. “He urged the unions to call off their strike and return to work, taking into consideration the hardship faced by the public,” the statement added.

Meanwhile MTC officials said that nearly 79% MTC buses were operated in Chennai till 1 p.m on Saturday.