Transport strike called off in TN

Transport unions withdrew their indefinite strike on Tuesday after holding talks with senior Ministers.
Major trade unions, including the LPF, CITU and AITUC, participated in the meeting with senior Ministers, including Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, at the Secretariat on Tuesday night.
A. Soundararajan, general secretary, CITU, said that based on the government’s assurance that ₹1,250 crore would be released immediately, it was decided to withdraw the strike. He said the amount would be utilised for settling the pension and gratuity dues of all retired employees. Also, the amount would be used to disburse arrears of dearness allowance and one month leave pay that had not been paid for a long time. Mr. Soundararajan said further talks would be held with the Transport Minister regarding the 13th wage agreement on May 24.
Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court warned of action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) of 1968 if the striking transport employees failed to resume duty.
