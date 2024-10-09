ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar flags off 25 low-floor buses

Published - October 09, 2024 10:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar flagging off new BS-VI, low-floor buses at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Limited, Central Depot on Wednesday.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Wednesday flagged off 25 new BS-VI, low-floor buses worth ₹22.69 crores, at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Limited, Central Depot.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement, the MTC was allocated 352 low-floor buses as part of the “Climate-Friendly Modernisation” of bus services in major cities of Tamil Nadu under KfW funding project. 188 low-floor buses worth ₹170.60 crores have already been operationalised in phases.

The new low-floor buses are equipped with the latest technology and special features to facilitate easy boarding and deboarding for differently abled persons, senior citizens, women and children, it said.

K. Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Transport Department; Dr. Alby John Varghese, Managing Director, MTC; Michaela Kuchler, Consul General, Consulate of Federal Republic of Germany, Chennai; Wolf Muth, Country Director, KfW (German Bank); Swati Khanna, Senior Transport Specialist, KfW (German Bank); S. Natarajan, Joint Managing Director, MTC; S. Ranganathan, Director, Institute of Road Transport; V. Venkatarajan, Joint Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd.; Senior officials, trade union representatives and staff members were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US