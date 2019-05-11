Tamil Nadu

Transport facilities lacking

The way Childline staff had to hop buses to reach a remote village in Pennagaram taluk to rescue a girl from marriage has brought into sharp focus the adverse conditions in which the organisation had to carry out its rescue act.

For a district that has a high rate of child marriages, Childline has not been provided with a vehicle for immediate response.

“The shorter six-km route was an isolated stretch along the hills. If we had our own transport, the women would not have taken the longer route by bus from Pennagaram to Pavalandur village,” said Childline Director Shine Thomas.

