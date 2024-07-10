ADVERTISEMENT

Transport employees organise sit-in protest across T.N. demanding filling up of vacancies of RTOs

Updated - July 10, 2024 05:01 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 05:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Employees affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Transport Department Staff Association, wearing black shirts, staged the protest, seeking the implementation of their seven demands

The Hindu Bureau

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A section of employees of the T.N. Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate staged a sit-in protest at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the State on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. 

Employees affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Transport Department Staff Association, wearing black shirts, staged the protest, seeking the implementation of their seven demands.

K. Balasubramanian, president of the association, said the protest was held mainly to draw attemtion to their seven demands, which include the filling-up of vacancies of Regional Transport Officers by promoting the administrative staff, upgrading of the inspection depots by computerising rather than their closure, and streamlining of various work including issuing of Bharat registration certificates as announced by the Union Government. 

The employees also protested at the State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate office in Guindy, Chennai.

