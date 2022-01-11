Transport Department to refund bus fare owing to lockdown on Jan. 16

Buses won’t ply on Sunday due to lockdown. File photo

Chennai

11 January 2022 12:31 IST

The State Transport Department will be refunding the bus fares to passengers who have booked tickets for travel on January 16.

The move comes in the wake of the State government announcing full lockdown on Sunday to control the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release, the State Transport Department said it would be refunding the bus fares in a day or two.

