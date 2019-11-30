Tamil Nadu

Transport commissioner and other IAS officers transferred

C. Samayamoorthy, Transport Commissioner, has been posted as Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts and T.S. Jawahar takes over as Transport Commissioner

In another reshuffle, the government has announced the transfer of several IAS officers in the State.

C. Samayamoorthy, Transport Commissioner, is posted as Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts in the place of T. S. Jawahar who has been posted as Principal Secretary/Transport Commissioner. Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, managing director, Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited has been transferred as the Deputy Commissioner (Education), Greater Chennai Corporation in the place of Kumaravel Pandian.

D. Ravichandran, District Revenue Officer, Namakkal is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to government, Home, Prohibition and Excise department, in the place of B. Murugesh.

M. Vallalar, Commissioner of Backward Classes is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Milk Production and Dairy Development and Managing Director Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited in the post of C. Kamaraj, who will occupy the post of Mr. Vallalar.

R. Vaithinathan, Sub-Collector, Uthamapalayam has been transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Pollachi in the place of R. Ravikumar, RDO.

K. Shanti, Special District Revenue Officer, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project - II Salem, has been transferred and posted as the Chief Executive Officer to the Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries in the place of Kumar Jayant, who is holding additional charge.

R. Gajalakshmi, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Magnesite Ltd Salem, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Small Industries Development Corporation in the place of Hans Raj Verma who is holding additional charge.

Vijaya Rani, additional director of Agriculture, has been posted as the managing director of Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation in the place of C. Munianathan who is holding additional charge.

