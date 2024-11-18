Transmission system at cost of ₹ 719.76 crore planned for Tamil Nadu under Green Energy Corridor scheme-II

A transmission system at a cost of ₹719.76 crore is planned for Tamil Nadu under the Green Energy Corridor-II (GEC-II) Scheme, the National Transmission plan report released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Union Ministry of Power has said.

Under the scheme, about 19 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity is planned to be integrated into the transmission system within States, it said. For Tamil Nadu, 4,000 MW of renewable energy capacity addition is envisaged, targeting a transmission line of 624 circuit kilometres (ckm) and 2,200 Sub-stations (MVA).

Detailed project reports (DPR) for the transmission schemes have already been prepared by the respective States. The total project cost previously stood at ₹12,031.33 crore, with a Central Financial Assistance (CFA) of ₹3,970.34 crore (33% of the project cost).

Subsequently, some States had sought a revision of the transmission schemes under the GEC-II Scheme, and it had been approved by the Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy.

However, the CFA shall be limited to what is approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for a particular State.

The remaining project cost will be met through loans from institutions such as the KfW/REC/PFC, the report added.

Under the Green Energy Corridor-I (GEC-I) Scheme, about 23 GW of renewable capacity was planned to be integrated to the intra-State network, of which about 18.72 GW have been commissioned (till 31 March, 2024).

As on 30 June, 2024, 9,135 ckm of transmission lines have been constructed, and 21,313 MVA of transformation capacity, charged. Of eight States, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have completed all transmission projects, the report added.

Under the GEC-I Scheme, for Tamil Nadu, renewable energy capacity addition of 2.20 GW was envisaged. Of this, 1.77 GW have been added and 1,068 ckm of transmission line have been completed, it pointed out.